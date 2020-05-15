Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%.

Tecogen stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 5,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,177. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.78. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Tecogen in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

