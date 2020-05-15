The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 398.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Citigroup cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

KO traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,088,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.