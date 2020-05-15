The Voyager Token (VGX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and Livecoin. During the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Voyager Token has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01995461 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00169430 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Livecoin, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, AirSwap and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

