Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $2.22 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004977 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

