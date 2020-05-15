Thomas J. Carley Sells 1,500 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at $886,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 29.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

