Timothy J. Earnshaw Buys 825 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) CAO Timothy J. Earnshaw bought 825 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $10,155.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,138.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 146.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,018,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,083,000 after purchasing an additional 783,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 63.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,829,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,034 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $175,243,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,513,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,949,000 after buying an additional 1,966,305 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after acquiring an additional 861,326 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

