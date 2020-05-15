Timothy J. Earnshaw Buys 825 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) CAO Timothy J. Earnshaw bought 825 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $10,155.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,138.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,018,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,083,000 after purchasing an additional 783,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 63.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,829,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,034 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $175,243,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,513,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,949,000 after buying an additional 1,966,305 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after acquiring an additional 861,326 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
