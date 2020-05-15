TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) is Sawyer & Company Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 3.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.70. 1,325,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,846,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.