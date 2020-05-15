Tobam Acquires 1,972 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tobam grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 2.2% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $28,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $2,791,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.07.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,538 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,278. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.04. 584,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.22. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $387.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

