Tobam Boosts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tobam boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,263 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up about 2.0% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.14% of Dollar Tree worth $25,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,299. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

