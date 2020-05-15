Tobam Boosts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Tobam increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,161 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.16% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $14,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.93. 2,125,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

