Tobam Cuts Stock Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Tobam lowered its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,006 shares during the quarter. Franco Nevada accounts for 1.8% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tobam owned about 0.12% of Franco Nevada worth $23,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNV. FMR LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,160,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Franco Nevada by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,611,000 after acquiring an additional 505,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,639,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,275,000 after purchasing an additional 232,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,899 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,920,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.75.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.66. 1,301,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,065. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $72.98 and a 12-month high of $152.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

