Tobam Decreases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tobam trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,861 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison accounts for 2.7% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $33,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.36. 3,950,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

