Tobam Grows Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. NVR comprises approximately 1.8% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tobam owned about 0.24% of NVR worth $22,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management raised its position in shares of NVR by 1,999.4% during the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after acquiring an additional 142,636 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,423,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,079.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,430.17.

NYSE NVR traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,795.06. The company had a trading volume of 26,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,226. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,071.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,842.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,487.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $47.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 154.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.