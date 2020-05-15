Tobam Grows Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Tobam raised its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 2.3% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tobam owned about 0.10% of Hershey worth $28,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,170,000 after purchasing an additional 115,694 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.38. 2,602,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.25.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,179 shares of company stock worth $1,106,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Cfra lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

