Tobam Has $19.23 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,586 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $19,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $6,633,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,622,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,647. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 162.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPM. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

