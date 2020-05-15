Tobam Has $33.96 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tobam decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 2.7% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.17% of AutoZone worth $33,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,996,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,920,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,181.20.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $19.40 on Friday, reaching $1,074.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,096. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $950.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,076.19.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.