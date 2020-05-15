Tobam Lowers Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tobam decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 1.9% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $24,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG traded up $39.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $971.75. The company had a trading volume of 851,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,166. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $974.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $785.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total transaction of $689,592.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,457 shares of company stock valued at $323,342,210. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $840.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.