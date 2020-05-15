Tobam Lowers Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,575 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $13,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CMS Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 420.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Cfra raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,950,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,731. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,165 shares of company stock valued at $561,951 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

