Tobam Purchases 41,418 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.25% of ABIOMED worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.40.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.27. The company had a trading volume of 338,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.94. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $285.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

