Tobam Sells 10,062 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tobam trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tobam owned 0.11% of DexCom worth $26,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.36.

DXCM stock traded up $14.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.73. 1,237,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,098. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.63 and a 12-month high of $428.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.82, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total value of $1,893,319.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather S. Ace sold 7,885 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $2,126,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,147 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,380. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

