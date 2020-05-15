Tobam Trims Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,118 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up 1.9% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tobam owned about 0.19% of Extra Space Storage worth $24,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,069,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average of $102.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,667,392.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $5,503,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,469 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,418.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,323 shares of company stock worth $16,038,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

