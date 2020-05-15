TOP Achieves Market Cap of $5.46 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. TOP has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $54,856.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.02013537 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00084775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00168487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000158 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

