TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of BLD traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.79. 28,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,855. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,631 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,288. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TopBuild by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,019,000 after acquiring an additional 97,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,597,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after buying an additional 86,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.