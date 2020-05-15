Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 2,580.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Toro by 1,687.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Toro by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

NYSE:TTC traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 727,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,005. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23. Toro Co has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.