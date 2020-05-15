TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 2,592.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,257 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Ross purchased 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,626 shares of company stock worth $345,676. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,328. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

