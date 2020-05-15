TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

TPIC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $644.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.14 and a beta of 1.55.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO Steven C. Lockard acquired 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $91,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 345,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,298.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William E. Siwek acquired 2,575 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,607.50. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,963 shares of company stock worth $162,728. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

