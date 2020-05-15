Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 725 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,015% compared to the typical volume of 65 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $35.10. 503,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,838. ViaSat has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other ViaSat news, COO Richard A. Baldridge acquired 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $3,332,624.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at $50,271,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at $49,167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 311,590 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,196,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,968,000 after acquiring an additional 193,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ViaSat by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,745,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,796,000 after purchasing an additional 179,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

