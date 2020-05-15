Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,177. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

