TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Robert M. Leonard Purchases 3,900 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $19,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TRST stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 86,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.24.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 271,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 137,163 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

