TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Robert M. Leonard Purchases 3,900 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $19,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
TRST stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 86,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.24.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.
