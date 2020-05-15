Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,657 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,428,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,130,000 after buying an additional 97,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,636,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,097,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,415,000 after buying an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,245,000 after buying an additional 46,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $155,346,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.48. 55,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,442. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

