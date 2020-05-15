Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 183.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $90.47. 1,256,673 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.85.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.