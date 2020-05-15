Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truefg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.00. 623,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,164. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.21.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

