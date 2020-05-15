Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 8,015 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.32. 269,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,568. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

