Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 258,752 Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 258,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,000. Castle Biosciences comprises approximately 1.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 1.50% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. 15,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $623.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $39.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 250,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $8,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $800,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,516,500 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

