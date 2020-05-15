Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,268. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $82.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

