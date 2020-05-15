Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,731,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.65. 5,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

