Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 445,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 285,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. 370,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,664. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

