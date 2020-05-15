Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11,855.5% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 59,633 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 104,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 95,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.36. 15,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,717. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

