Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,307 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,186 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,973 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 916,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,643,826. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

