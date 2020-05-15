Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.68. 17,127,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.