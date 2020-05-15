Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after acquiring an additional 354,833 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,046,000 after acquiring an additional 327,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after acquiring an additional 237,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,568. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

