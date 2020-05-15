Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $849,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,266,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,552,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,424,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,961 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,613,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,589,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,130,000 after acquiring an additional 428,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.27. 345,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,708. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.