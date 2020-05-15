Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 397,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 264,154 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 691,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 74,450 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,439,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. 25,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,129. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15.

