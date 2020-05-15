Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,915,000 after buying an additional 1,210,581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,776,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,119,000 after buying an additional 542,731 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,373,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,248,000 after buying an additional 367,593 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,540,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,919,000 after buying an additional 347,475 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.06. The company had a trading volume of 367,302 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.40. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

