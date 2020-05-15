Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,847 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after buying an additional 4,073,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. 17,231,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,043,389. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

