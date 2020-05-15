Trustcore Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,375,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.55. 171,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,438. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97.

