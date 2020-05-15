Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 11,442 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 142.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st.

