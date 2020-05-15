Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,225 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 184,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,322,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,542,000 after purchasing an additional 176,721 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 123.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 76,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,437,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,979,000 after purchasing an additional 173,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 62,113,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,052,969. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

