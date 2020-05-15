Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,099 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFMV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000.

Shares of VFMV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,122 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.90.

