Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 48,700 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 138.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,768,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,772,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 629,038 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 52,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,272. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

